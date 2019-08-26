Jharkhand's Komalika Bari is recurve cadet World champion

Madrid, Aug 26 (IANS) Komalika Bari has become recurve cadet world champion ensuring India clinch second gold on the final day of the World Archery Youth Championships here. The 17-year-old Jharkhand girl defeated higher-ranked Sonoda Waka of Japan on Sunday.
Komalika showed great composure to take a 4-0 lead and went on to finish the contest 7-3. Following the win, she became India's second recurve cadet (under-18) world champion after archer Deepika Kumari won the title in 2009.
India also won a gold medal in the compound junior mixed pair event on Sunday and had clinched a bronze in the compound junior men's team event on Friday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)