Jaydev Unadkat becomes first bowler to bag hat-trick in first over of Ranji Trophy match

Jaydev Unadkat |

Jaydev Unadkat kicked off his 2023 by taking a hat-trick in his first over during his team's Ranji Trophy match against Delhi in Rajkot on Tuesday.

The Saurashtra captain, who last year made a return to Test cricket after a gap of 12 years, removed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries of the match.

Irfan Pathan - First bowler to take a hat-trick in first over in Test cricket.



Jaydev Unadkat - First bowler to take a hat-trick in first over in Ranji Trophy. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2023

It was the first-ever first-over hat-trick in the history of the Ranji Trophy; the previous earliest hat-trick in a match was by Karnataka fast bowler Vinay Kumar, whose hat-trick in the 2017-18 quarter-final against Mumbai was spread across the first and third overs, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

Rare record

Earlier, Unadkat created a rare Indian record when he became the first cricketer from the country to miss the most number of Test matches in the history of the game.

Unadkat, who made his debut in 2010, is playing only the second Test of his career in the ongoing match against Bangladesh here.

He replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who returned with match-winning figures of 8/113 in India's 188-run win in the opening game in Chattogram.