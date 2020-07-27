Jan Vertonghen confirms Tottenham exit as Premier League transfer window opens

"Thank you for all the support over the years. You’ve been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it’s goodbye."

The defender played his last game for the club on Sunday as Jose Mourinho's side played out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The 33-year-old made 315 appearances for Tottenham ever since joining the club in 2012.

With this stint with Tottenham, Vertonghen developed into one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League.

He also managed to reach the finals of League Cup in 2015 and Champions League in 2019 with the club. He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2012-13 and 2017-18.

The 33-year-old was also elected into the Champions League Team of the Season in 2018-19.

Vertonghen previously expressed his desires to play in Italy and Spain and said there have been "serious" offers for him. Tom De Mul, his agent revealed lot of clubs are interested in the Belgian.

The Premier League transfer window opened on July 27, and will run for 10 weeks. Vertonghen, whose contract has expired, is now available on free transfer.

The clubs issued an official statement thanking the Vertonghen's glorious service for the club. "We thank Jan for his tremendous service and wish him every success in the future. He will always be a valued member of the Spurs family," the statement read.

Just like Vertonghen, goalkeeper Michel Vorm's club contract has come to an end. Vorm, who has made 48 appearances for the Coys, will also be departing following the end of the current campaign.

"We wish him well for the future and, like Jan, he will always be welcome at Tottenham Hotspur," read the official statement on Vorm.