Jaffer starts his second innings

“It will be a different role, and this is what I have been looking for,” said former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer who plays his second innings as the head coach of the Uttarakhand team for the upcoming domestic season.

“Here I can share my ideas as a coach in every department, and of course the responsibilities will be more which I love to face,” he said talking to Free Press Journal, on Monday, as the COVID-19 has curtailed his stint as the batting coach Bangladesh team.

“As a batting coach I was limited in my duty, but now as a head coach I will have my hands full and can share all the thoughts with the different coaches, said Jaffer who will be with the Uttarakhand team for one year.

“This is for the first time I am becoming the head coach of any team. It is very challenging and something new for me, straightaway after my playing career and I'm looking forward to it," Jaffer said while adding “this side is a new team, and they have been doing well.”

Uttarakhand had made it to the last eight in the year 2018-19 and lost to Jaffer-led Vidarbha by an innings.

The boys have gone back to Group D (Plate group), so it is going to be a big challenge. I am happy that I am starting from the bottom and for me, it is going to be a good experience," he added.

The 42-year-old said he enjoyed mentoring youngsters during his time in Mumbai and Vidarbha and is looking forward to turning things around for Uttarakhand.

“I have heard that a lot of talented players are coming from there. I am hoping to turn them into good players and (Uttarakhand) as a good team," he said.

“In my last five-six years, I have mentored youngsters; it is something which I enjoy, to be honest. I take a lot of happiness to help the youngsters and see them grow," added Jaffer, who is also the Bangladesh batting coach.