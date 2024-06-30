'Jab Mujhe Rona Tha, Main Nahin Roya': Hardik Pandya In Tears As All-Rounder Recalls His Struggles In Last 6 Months After T20 WC Win; Video

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was in tears after bowling the Men in Blue to a sensational victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa on Sunday in Barbados. The 30-year-old recalled the ordeal and struggles he has faced in the last 6 months and said he could not have imagined to be in this spot.

After a torrid IPL 2024 season as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, the 30-year-old has been among the architects of India's World Cup win. He faced criticism on all cylinders after failing with the bat consistently as the Mumbai Indians finished last in the points table. He was especially outstanding in the final against South Africa on Saturday when he was tasked with defending 16 off the last 6 deliveries and gave away only 9 runs.

The Baroda-born cricketer was also responsible for breaking the game open with the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen when the Proteas were marching ahead in the contest.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pandya claimed how he didn't want those being happy during his difficult times to get happier.

"Us time pe aisa laga ki pure 6 mahine jo gaye hain, woh kaise gaye hain. Main bahut control kiya. Jab mujhe rona bhi tha, main nahin roya kyunki mujhe logon ko dikhana tha. Jitne log khush ho rahe they mere difficult times pe, mujhe unko aur khushi nahin deni thi. Aur main unko kabhi nahin doonga. Lekin, aaj jo 6 mahine, pure tareeke se chalu hua aur. Upar waale ki kripa dekhiye, mauka kaisa mila. Aakhri over mein aisa ek situation, jahan main imagine nahin kar sakta tha. Bas kya bataaun, I'm speechless."

(I was just thinking that time how difficult these 6 months have been. I controlled my tears even when I wanted to cry because I didn't want to show people and I don't want them to get even more happy during difficult times. Even the situation today was so unique by God's grace and I could not even imagine.)