Izhaan inspires me to be the best I can be: Sania Mirza shares adorable pic with son; Twitter goes crazy

The Fed Cup finals is an Olympic qualification event and the ITF said that it is "working closely with the IOC to address any impact this may have on athlete's eligibility for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."

ndia's Fed Cup playoff against Latvia, which was scheduled to be held on April 17 and 18, stands postponed, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday.

In addition, the ITF announced that the Fed Cup finals, which were to take place from April 14 to 19, has now been postponed amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The ITF Covid-19 Advisory Group has been monitoring the global spread and impact of Covid-19 since early February 2020, in continuous consultation with independent medical and travel advisers as well as international and national authorities," the ITF said in its statement.

"After careful consideration and close discussion with the ITF Board, the Local Organising Committee and in light of today's announcement by the Hungarian government regarding indoor events, it is with regret that the ITF has announced the postponement of the Fed Cup Finals, originally scheduled to take place from April 14-19 at the Laszlo Papp Sport Arena in Budapest.