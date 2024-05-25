'I’ve Had Many People Say This': Paul van Meekeren Trolls Pakistan Fan's 'You Are Son Of Haris Rauf' Tweet

Paul van Meekeren and Haris Rauf | Credits: Twitter

Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren hit back at Pakistani troll for mocking him with a tweet on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, May 24.

A Pakistan Twitter handle by the name Amir Army shared the video of the heated argument between Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and Paul van Meekeren during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The video depicted van Meekeren facing unplayable deliveries from Rauf, ultimately resulting in him being castled. Rauf was then seen giving the Netherlands bowler an aggressive sendoff by pointing towards the rattled stumps.

Along with a video, Pakistani troll wrote, "@paulvanmeekren you are son of Haris Rauf."

However, Van Meekeren didn't shy away from responding to a Pakistani troll, who mocked with a tweet, asserting his dignified rebuttal. In a quote retweet, the Netherlands stated that many people said to him about being owned by Pakistan pacer and added that his father's name is almost to his name. He further trolled Pakistan fan by Pakistani fan by inviting him to reach out if he had any queries.

"Since the last 50 over World Cup I’ve had many people say this… I just wanna clarify that I’m not Haris Raif’s son, my dad is actually, funnily enough, also called Paul (Adriaan) van Meekeren!! I hope this solves any confusion… if not please reach out with your questions." Paul van Meekeren wrote on X.

In that match, the Netherlands were chasing the 287-run target set by Pakistan in the 2nd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, the Dutch side was bundled out for 205 in 41 overs.

Pakistan and Netherlands made an early exit from the ODI World Cup last year. The Men in Green finished fifth with four wins in nine matches, while Netherlands were at the bottom of the table with 2 wins in their nine outings in the league stage of the tournament.