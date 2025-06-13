'It's Pity His Regime...': Fans Roast Marcus Rashford For Sharing Training Regime Amid Uncertain Manchester United Future

Image: Marcus Rashford/X

Marcus Rashford has given fans a glimpse into his current training routine as questions continue to surround his future at Manchester United. The 27-year-old forward, who ended the 2024/25 season on loan at Aston Villa, shared a pre-season training schedule on his Instagram story, showing his planned gym and pitch sessions.

Here's how fans reacted to Manchester United stars trainign regime

The striker returmed to Manchester United after finishing his loan move to Aston Villa. During his short spell at Villa, Rashford showed signs of returning to form, scoring four goals and assisting six more in 17 matches under Unai Emery.

His most memorable performance came during the Champions League quarter-final clash against PSG, where he stood out in a dramatic second half at Villa Park.

However, he missed the final month of the season due to a hamstring injury, and Villa ultimately chose not to activate the £40 million buy option in his loan deal.

Will Marcus Rashford stay at Manchester United?

Rashford's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, especially following reports of a fallout with new manager Ruben Amorim. The club is reportedly open to selling him this summer, with a price tag of around £40 million.

Despite being under contract until 2028 and earning £325,000 a week, which could make a transfer more difficult, Rashford continues to draw interest from top European clubs. Barcelona has been linked as a potential destination, with sporting director Deco admitting they admire the England international.

Earlier reports also suggested that, Rashford was willing to take a significant pay cut in order to secure his 'dream' transfer. However, agreeing on personal terms may prove to be a challenge. There are also reports suggesting Barcelona could offer a player swap to help facilitate a deal. With a return to the United squad looking unlikely, all eyes are now on Rashford's next move