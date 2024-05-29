It's Official! Hansi Flick Succeeds Xavi As FC Barcelona Manager Till June 2026

FC Barcelona have roped in former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick as the new manager of the team to succeed Xavi. The German has reached an agreement with the Spanish club to become the men’s first team football coach until 30 June 2026.

Flick, was who sacked by Germany in September 2023, takes over from club legend Xavi, who was fired last week.

"By bringing Hansi Flick as coach, FC Barcelona have chosen a man well known for his teams’ high pressing, intense and daring style of play which has brought him great success at club level and international level, winning pretty much all there is to win in the world of football," Barcelona said in a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Hansi Flick?

Originating from Heidelberg, Germany in 1965, Flick commenced his coaching journey in 1996 as a player-coach at FC Victoria Bammental. By 2000, he assumed leadership at Hoffenheim for a span of five seasons before transitioning to RB Salzburng to join the coaching staff under Giovanni Trapattoni and Lothar Matthäus.

In August 2006, following Jürgen Klinsmann's departure, Flick ascended to the role of assistant coach alongside Jürgen Löw for the German national team. Together, they steered Germany through a reconstruction phase, culminating in a final appearance at the European Championships in 2008.

In 2010, the team progressed to the World Cup semi-final, mirroring their achievement in the European Championships of 2012, before achieving the pinnacle by clinching the World Champions title in 2014 in Brazil.