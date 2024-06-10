'It's A Little Faster Than Baseball': Jasprit Bumrah Explains Cricket To Basketball Legend John Starks Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 WC 2024 Clash in New York

Jasprit Bumrah and John Starks | Credits: NBA Instagram

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah met American basketball legend John Starks ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash against Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

The toss for the match between India and Pakistan was delayed due to rain in New York, and the clash began an hour after the scheduled time. Indian players were warming up after the covers were taking off the pitch. On the sidelines of the warm-up session, Bumrah met John Starks in the stadium.

In a video shared by NBA on its Instagram, T20 World Cup 2024 brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh was seen introducing Jasprit Bumrah to John Starks. Bumrah asked Starks whether has he watch cricket live before at the stadium and in response, former American baller said it was his first cricket stadium appearance.

However, Indian pacer was kind enough to explain cricket to John Starks, saying that it's a bit faster than baseball, one of the most popular sports in the USA.

In another video shared by NBA, John Starks also met Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli on the sidelines of the warm-up session. As usual, Kohli was humble upon meeting the NBA legend as he addressed Starks as 'Sir'. Former India captain asked John Starks whether he understands cricket and former American basketball player credited Yuvraj Singh and said, "“Getting taught by the best.”

Then, Kohli and Yuvraj Singh had a fun moment and the latter joked about former Team India's all-rounder knees.