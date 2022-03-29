Italy team leave dressing room in mess after loss to North Macedonia; Leonardo Bonucci issues apology

Italy star defender Leonardo Bonucci has apologised on behalf of the national team after leaked photos showed the pathetic state they left their dressing room in after their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers play-off defeat to North Macedonia.

Photos circulating on social media showed empty plastic bottles, used tissues, food waste and cigarette butts left on the floor of the dressing room at Palermo's Stadio Renzo Barbera.

As reported by Football Italia, Bonucci said ahead of Italy's game with Turkey on Tuesday: 'It was a big mistake, next time, we'll pay more attention.

'We were very disappointed and we didn't think that these details make the difference sometimes. We'll pay more attention in the next matches, we apologise.'

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 02:52 PM IST