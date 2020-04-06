ISSF World Cup slated to be held in Delhi cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

The organising committee of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Monday announced that the upcoming Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun World Cups slated to be played in Delhi has been cancelled due to coronavirus.
Rifle and Pistol events were to be held from May 5-13 and Shotgun from May 20-29.
The committee also confirmed that the ISSF Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun World Cup which would have taken place in Baku, Azerbaijan from June 22- July 3 has also been cancelled.
"Due to COVID-19 pandemic the New Delhi Organising Committee has been forced to cancel Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun World Cups. Both of these were due to take place in New Delhi," the ISSF said in an official statement.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt.
Football competitions such as La Liga, Premier League and Bundesliga have been suspended indefinitely.
Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed until April 15.
COVID-19 has spread across continents and territories, has infected at least 1.2 million and killed close to 70,000 others.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed the 4,000 mark, mounting to 4,067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a 'pandemic' on March 11.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)