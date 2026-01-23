ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win |

Surat: Ahmedabad Lions produced a disciplined bowling performance to defend a modest total of 74, defeating Delhi Superheros by 13 runs in their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 match number 20 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Thursday.

Zaid Khan was the architect of the victory, claiming a decisive four-wicket haul to dismantle the Delhi chase.

Batting first, Ahmedabad Lions struggled to find momentum against a tight Delhi bowling attack. The top order faltered early, with openers Sikandarbhai Bhatti and Birendra Ram departing cheaply. It was Sanjay Kanojjiya who anchored the innings, scoring a crucial 34 off 20 balls. His knock, which included three sixes, was the only significant resistance as wickets fell regularly at the other end. Delhi's Padmesh Mhatre was effective with the ball, returning figures of 2/11, while Dhiraj Bhoir choked the run flow with an economical spell of 0/5 in his two overs. The Lions eventually finished on 74/7 in their allotted 10 overs.

In reply, Delhi Superheros faced an immediate collapse. Zaid Khan ripped through the batting lineup, taking 4 wickets for just 8 runs in 1.3 overs. Prathamesh Pawar offered some stability with a steady 22 off 20 balls, and Padmesh Mhatre briefly threatened to change the game with a blistering 15 off 6 balls. However, the lack of partnerships proved fatal for Delhi. Nizam Ali supported Zaid well, picking up 2/13, while Jignesh Patel and Farman Khan chipped in with a wicket each.

The Delhi innings folded for 61 in 9.3 overs, falling short of the target. With this win, Ahmedabad sit at the top of points table with 10 points (5 wins, 1 loss).

In the second match of the evening Bengaluru Strikers face Chennai Singams.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches at are available online on BookMyShow.

Brief scores:

Ahmedabad Lions 74/7 in 10 overs (Sanjay Kanojjiya 34, Pradeep Patil 9, Padmesh Mhatre 2/11, Aakash Singh 1/13) bt Delhi Superheros 61/10 in 9.3 overs (Prathamesh Pawar 22, Padmesh Mhatre 15, Zaid Khan 4/8, Nizam Ali 2/13) by 13 runs.