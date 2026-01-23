 ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win

ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win

Ahmedabad Lions defended a modest total of 74 to beat Delhi Superheros by 13 runs in ISPL Season 3 match 20 in Surat. Zaid Khan starred with a decisive spell of 4/8, triggering a batting collapse. Earlier, Sanjay Kanojjiya top-scored with 34 as Ahmedabad reached 74/7 before bowling out Delhi for 61.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 02:40 AM IST
article-image
ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win |

Surat: Ahmedabad Lions produced a disciplined bowling performance to defend a modest total of 74, defeating Delhi Superheros by 13 runs in their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 match number 20 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Thursday.

Zaid Khan was the architect of the victory, claiming a decisive four-wicket haul to dismantle the Delhi chase.

Batting first, Ahmedabad Lions struggled to find momentum against a tight Delhi bowling attack. The top order faltered early, with openers Sikandarbhai Bhatti and Birendra Ram departing cheaply. It was Sanjay Kanojjiya who anchored the innings, scoring a crucial 34 off 20 balls. His knock, which included three sixes, was the only significant resistance as wickets fell regularly at the other end. Delhi's Padmesh Mhatre was effective with the ball, returning figures of 2/11, while Dhiraj Bhoir choked the run flow with an economical spell of 0/5 in his two overs. The Lions eventually finished on 74/7 in their allotted 10 overs.

In reply, Delhi Superheros faced an immediate collapse. Zaid Khan ripped through the batting lineup, taking 4 wickets for just 8 runs in 1.3 overs. Prathamesh Pawar offered some stability with a steady 22 off 20 balls, and Padmesh Mhatre briefly threatened to change the game with a blistering 15 off 6 balls. However, the lack of partnerships proved fatal for Delhi. Nizam Ali supported Zaid well, picking up 2/13, while Jignesh Patel and Farman Khan chipped in with a wicket each.

FPJ Shorts
ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win
ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Court Awards Double Life Imprisonment To 3 Convicts In 16-Year-Old Kushagra Kanodia Murder Case
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Court Awards Double Life Imprisonment To 3 Convicts In 16-Year-Old Kushagra Kanodia Murder Case
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Cameron Scott Takes Stage 3 Glory As Luke Mudgway Tightens Grip On Overall Lead With Yellow Jersey
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Cameron Scott Takes Stage 3 Glory As Luke Mudgway Tightens Grip On Overall Lead With Yellow Jersey
ISPL Season 3: Bengaluru Strikers Beat Chennai Singams For First Win; Ahmedabad Lions Defeat Delhi Superheros By 13 Runs
ISPL Season 3: Bengaluru Strikers Beat Chennai Singams For First Win; Ahmedabad Lions Defeat Delhi Superheros By 13 Runs
Read Also
Shocking Scenes! Rohit Sharma Stunned As Woman Breaches Security & Grabs His Hand To Seek Help For...
article-image

The Delhi innings folded for 61 in 9.3 overs, falling short of the target. With this win, Ahmedabad sit at the top of points table with 10 points (5 wins, 1 loss).

In the second match of the evening Bengaluru Strikers face Chennai Singams.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches at are available online on BookMyShow.

Brief scores:

Ahmedabad Lions 74/7 in 10 overs (Sanjay Kanojjiya 34, Pradeep Patil 9, Padmesh Mhatre 2/11, Aakash Singh 1/13) bt Delhi Superheros 61/10 in 9.3 overs (Prathamesh Pawar 22, Padmesh Mhatre 15, Zaid Khan 4/8, Nizam Ali 2/13) by 13 runs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win
ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Cameron Scott Takes Stage 3 Glory As Luke Mudgway Tightens Grip On...
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Cameron Scott Takes Stage 3 Glory As Luke Mudgway Tightens Grip On...
ISPL Season 3: Bengaluru Strikers Beat Chennai Singams For First Win; Ahmedabad Lions Defeat Delhi...
ISPL Season 3: Bengaluru Strikers Beat Chennai Singams For First Win; Ahmedabad Lions Defeat Delhi...
L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series 2026: Lulu Sun, Darja Semenistaja Lead Star-Studded International...
L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series 2026: Lulu Sun, Darja Semenistaja Lead Star-Studded International...
Top Pakistani Cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi Hit By Massive Ponzi Scam
Top Pakistani Cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi Hit By Massive Ponzi Scam