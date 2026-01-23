L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series 2026: Lulu Sun, Darja Semenistaja Lead Star-Studded International Line-Up

Lulu Sun and defending champion Darja Semenistaja headline the international player lineup at the 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, January 22, 2026: The L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series is returning for its fifth edition, with the qualifying draw kicking off on January 30 and the main draw starting from February 2 at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in Mumbai.

Establishing itself as one of the premier women’s tennis events in India, the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series has witnessed top-ranked international stars, including four-time Grand Slam champion and current world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

This season, eight players participating in the main draw are ranked within the top 150 players in the world, further strengthening the tournament’s appeal as a premier tennis event globally. The tournament also gives Indian fans an opportunity to witness the best women’s tennis players in live action.

Ahead of the tournament, here is a list of top international players who will be part of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series this year:

Lulu Sun

With a career-high ranking of 39, the New Zealand star enters the tournament with a current ranking of 86. At 24, she comes in with significant experience, having participated in all four Grand Slams. Her most notable performance came at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, where she defeated world No. 8 Zheng Qinwen in the first round, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, marking her first Top 10 victory and propelling her to the quarterfinals as a qualifier. She also beat former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, in the fourth round at the same event.

Lulu Sun’s consistent performances in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 last year earned her a spot in the All-Star Team for the tournament, as she went unbeaten across singles and doubles to help New Zealand secure a place in the Play-Offs.

Darja Semenistaja

The Latvian tennis star returns for this year’s edition of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series, having previously won the title in Mumbai in 2024. She scripted a sensational comeback in the final, beating Australia’s Storm Hunter 5-7, 7-6, 6-2 to clinch the title.

With a career-high ranking of 87 and a current ranking of 98, Darja Semenistaja has 18 ITF singles titles to her name and is steadily climbing the rankings due to her consistent performances on clay and hard surfaces.

Leolia Jeanjean

Currently ranked 103, the French tennis star has four ITF singles titles to her name. With a career-high ranking of 91, Leolia Jeanjean has also featured in all four Grand Slams.

Her career highlight came at the 2022 Roland Garros, where she defeated world No. 8 Karolina Pliskova in the second round before reaching the third round with a ranking of 227. This marked the lowest-ranked player to beat a Top 10 opponent at the tournament since Conchita Martínez defeated Lori McNeil in 1988. The experienced player enters the Mumbai Open as the third-highest ranked participant and will be determined to make her mark.

Kimberly Birrell

The German-born Australian has a career-high ranking of 60 and has seven ITF singles titles to her name. Despite suffering a long-term injury between 2019 and 2023, she has made a strong return to the court, making six Grand Slam appearances since then.

Her highest-ranked victory came in 2025 at the Brisbane International, where she stunned world No. 8 Emma Navarro in the second round. With a current ranking of 76, Kimberly Birrell will be hoping to build on her momentum at the Mumbai Open.

Joanna Garland

The number one ranked singles player in Chinese Taipei, Joanna Garland is currently ranked 117 in the world, which is also her career-best ranking. The England-born tennis star has participated in all four Grand Slams since last year.

At the ongoing Australian Open, she reached the final of the 1 Point Slam event — a unique one-point knockout tournament held at Rod Laver Arena — defeating high-profile opponents including Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari and Donna Vekic. With 17 ITF singles titles to her name, the 24-year-old will be keen to add more silverware as she continues her steady rise on the women’s tennis circuit.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew

The runner-up from last season’s edition of the L&T Mumbai Open 125K Series, Mananchaya Sawangkaew returns with expectations of going the distance this time around. She qualified for the Singapore main draw in 2025, upsetting No. 1 seed Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals before injury sidelined her.

She returned strongly from injury, rising through the rankings to achieve a career-high ranking of 100 last year. With four ITF singles titles to her name, the Thailand star, currently ranked 197, will be determined to add to her tally.

Arantxa Rus

With a career-high singles ranking of 41 achieved in August 2023, the Dutch left-hander enters the tournament with a current ranking of 133. A seasoned campaigner, Rus brings over a decade of top-level experience, having competed regularly in Grand Slams, WTA Tour events and WTA 125 tournaments.

Her biggest singles victories include a second-round upset over world No. 2 Kim Clijsters at the 2011 French Open, reaching the fourth round of the French Open in 2012, and defeating world No. 5 Samantha Stosur at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships. She won her first WTA singles title at the 2023 Hamburg European Open and has also claimed four WTA doubles titles, multiple WTA 125 trophies and several ITF titles.

Tournament schedule

The fifth edition of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series will begin with the qualifying rounds on January 30 and 31. The main draw will commence from February 2. All matches will be held at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

The tournament will also feature Indian players through wildcard entries, which will be confirmed ahead of the start of the competition.

