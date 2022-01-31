e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

ISL: Mumbai City FC sign midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte from Chennaiyin FC on loan

Anil Dias
Lallianzuala Chhangte | Photo: Instagram

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC have signed star midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte on a six-month loan deal from Chennaiyin FC, FPJ can reveal.

Chhangte, who has been in superb form this season, will give Mumbai the much-need boost in their final push in the league.

