ISL: Mumbai City FC sign midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte from Chennaiyin FC on loan

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC have signed star midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte on a six-month loan deal from Chennaiyin FC, FPJ can reveal.

Chhangte, who has been in superb form this season, will give Mumbai the much-need boost in their final push in the league.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:26 PM IST