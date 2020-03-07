ISL: FC Goa look for greatest-ever comeback against Chennaiyin FC in second leg

Football Club Goa face Chennaiyin FC in the second leg of their Indian Super League semifinals, looking to overturn a 4-1 deficit, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

FC Goa will be boosted by the return of Edu Bedia who missed the first leg game in Chennai, which they lost 1-4, due to personal reasons.

There is more good news as Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous, who were injured for last week's tie, are back in contention for a start. Boumous, in particular, has been in spectacular form this season having scored 10 and assisted 11 in 14 matches.

With the return of Brandon, FC Goa would hope for better deliveries from wide positions, something which was missing from their game in the first leg.