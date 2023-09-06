'Is India Afraid To Play And Lose To Pakistan?' Najam Sethi Questions ACC Over Changing Asia Cup 2023 Venue For Super 4 Games Back To Colombo

Najam Sethi has questioned ACC over Asia Cup 2023 venue change. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has questioned the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of reversing their decision of hosting Asia Cup 2023 matches in Hambantota instead of Colombo. With chances of rain a lot more in Colombo than Hambantota, Sethi questioned whether India are afraid to lose to Pakistan.

A few hours after several media houses reported that the Super 4 stage matches will now take place in Hambantota instead of Colombo, ACC changed their stance and it emerged that the fixtures will go ahead as scheduled in Colombo. As a result, ACC President Jay Shah came under fire as Pakistani media slammed him for messing up with the schedule.

Sethi took to his official Twitter handle and questioned what is going on in ACC's mind and felt the rain forecast is not good enough in Colombo for the venue to host the matches.

"BCCI/ACC informed PCB today that they had decided to shift next India-Pak match from Colombo to Hambantota because of rain forecasts. Within one hour they changed their mind and announced Colombo as the venue. What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan ? Look at the rain forecast!"

India and Pakistan gear up to face off in Asia Cup 2023 again:

Meanwhile, the fans will be treated to another India-Pakistan match this week after their meeting in the Asia Cup 2023 ended in a damp squib in Kandy. Batting first, the Men in Blue made a competitive 266 despite a top-order collapse as Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya made half-centuries.

However, persistent rain and wet outfield meant India couldn't have a crack at Pakistan's line-up. As a result, Babar Azam and co. also qualified for the Super 4 stage.

