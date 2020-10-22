Is China responsible for Mesut Ozil being blanked out from Arsenal?

Following Ozil's comment, Arsenal's Premier League fixture against Manchester City on the next day was not broadcasted by the Chinese CCTV. The Chinese foreign ministry and the Chinese FA also condemned Ozil's comments.

Ozil was no longer a part of the Chinese editions of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) video game. His account from the Chinese social media platform Weibo was erased.

The midfielder's exclusion from the squads could be the 'Arsenal' way of repairing the relationship with China, where the club owns a restaurant chain and have an official lottery partner and vehicle provider.

Accusing Arsenal of disloyalty, Ozil pledged to use his global profile to fight against inhumanity.

"This is a difficult message to write to Arsenal fans that I've played for over the past few years," Ozil wrote in a statement.

"I'm really disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

"As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far.