IRE VS ZIM Latest Update: Washout Likely As Rain Continues To Pour In Pallekele, Cut Off Time Set For 6:10 PM IST

Zimbabwe are nearing a place in the T20 World Cup Super 8 as rain continues to pour down in Pallekele on Tuesday. A washout in the IRE vs ZIM match will all but confirm Sikandar Raza and Co's place in the next round, with Australia set to be knocked out of contention. Toss is yet to take place and the cut off time for a 5-over game is 6:10 PM IST.

As per the latest update, the covers are still on at the Pallekele Internatonal cricket stadium. The ground staff are working tirelessly to remove the excess water frm the covers, even as the drizzle continues to pour. The umpires held a chat with the head curator with a washout seemingly likely.

Under ICC rules, a match abandoned due to weather sees both teams awarded one point each. In that scenario, Zimbabwe would move to five points. Australia’s maximum possible points would remain at four, even if they beat Oman later. Zimbabwe would be unreachable, effectively eliminating Australia from the Super 8 stage.

This would mark an early exit for Australia from a major ICC event, leaving their campaign at the group stage for the first time in years and handing Zimbabwe a historic move toward their first Super 8 berth.