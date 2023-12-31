'IPL Is Big And Is Like The Olympic Games': LSG Coach Justin Langer's Huge Claim Ahead Of 2024 Edition

Justin Langer will coach LSG in IPL 2024. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Justin Langer set to coach the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024, the former Australian Test opener has compared the cash-rich tournament to the Olympics. The 53-year-old revealed seeking insights from other Aussie coaches and cannot wait to get his stint underway with the Super Giants.

The franchise let go of Andy Flower and had roped in Langer ahead of the 2024 edition. The 105-Test veteran has experienced enormous success as the coach of Perth Scorchers and had a promising time with the Australian men's team as well, guiding them to the T20 World Cup in 2021 and helping retaining the urn in England.

Justin Langer talks Lucknow, IPL, KL Rahul and lots more in his first interview as LSG Head Coach! 💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/boPtgANw8w — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 30, 2023

Speaking in a video posted by LSG's official Twitter handle, Langer feels every game in IPL is a spectacle and reckons it's the reason millions worldwide have their eyes on it.

"I had a long conversation with Ricky Ponting, who told me about his experience of working with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Tom Moody is my good friend and he had a lot to say about Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL is big and is like the Olympic Games. Every game is a spectacle. It is followed by millions worldwide. I am excited about joining the tournament."

Shivam Mavi proves to be Lucknow Super Giants' most expensive buy from IPL 2024 auction:

Meanwhile, Indian swing bowler Shivam Mavi proved to be Super Giants' most expensive buy in the auction held this month as the franchise shelled out ₹6.4 crore. The other purchases include M Siddharth (₹2.4 crore), David Willey (₹2 crore), Ashton Turner (₹1 crore), Arshin Kulkarni (₹20 lakh), and Arshad Khan (₹20 lakh).

The Super Giants have reached the playoff in both seasons since debuting and will be keen to go all the way in IPL 2024.