IPL: Gujarat Titans win toss, choose to bat against Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans won the toss and choose to bat against Punjab Kings in their IPL clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans, who have been remarkable in bouncing back from adverse situations, would look to seal a spot in the Playoffs.

Gujarat, the IPL debutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs.

A big reason for Gujarat's stellar run has been their ability to come back from tough situations.

Whether it is Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan or skipper Hardik Pandya -- they all have produced match-winning efforts during the course of the tournament. If one has failed, the other has risen to the occasion

The last time Gujarat and Punjab met, they produced a cracking finish with Tewatia bringing his team back from the dead by smashing two sixes off the last two balls of the game.

Punjab would hope to be on the right side of the result and that the game doesn't go deep. They are in the middle of another inconsistent campaign and with five losses in nine games and are running out of time.

Their senior batters, captain Mayank Agarwal himself, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone have done well in patches but have not been consistent enough.

Barring pacer Arshdeep Singh, who seems to be getting better with every game, the bowling department can also do better. They did well in the previous game but the batters flopped to let the team down.

For Titans, wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has been a great replacement for a struggling Matthew Wade.

His opening partner Shubman Gill has had starts but of late the elegant right-handed batter hasn't been among the runs and considering his potential, he would be keen to get back to form.

