IPL digital media rights: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd could win bid

The country's cash-rich league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), is all set to sell its digital media rights for the 2023-2027 period.

Many big names in the entertainment industry came forward to grab the media rights of the most significant event, but according to the sources from the BCCI, the ace industrial house of the country could win the bid as they have shown their keen interest in the league from a long time and also been a part of the league.

Media reports on Friday suggested that American giant, Amazon, was planning to pull out of the fierce competition. Reports, quoting a source on condition of anonymity, said that Amazon had already invested USD six billion in the country, and spending more for IPL's online streaming rights didn't make great business sense.

With Amazon pulling out, Reliance Industries Ltd are expected to win the rights comfortably.

"Yes, the digital media rights for the IPL can go to one of the biggest industrial houses of the country as they are fully active in the entertainment and sports industry and also they are a part of the league for a long time. As the current right holder is not interested in renewing their contract and the reason behind this is not clear," BCCI source said.

IPL introduced two news in the 15th edition and from this year and the bidding and auction process for media rights will be over in the upcoming days.

These digital media rights will be valid from 2023 to 2027.

