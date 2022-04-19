IPL: David Warner shares heartwarming Instagram post after daughter caught crying in stands after Delhi Capitals' loss to RCB

David Warner’s distraught daughter caught the eye on Saturday as his team, Delhi Capitals, suffered yet another defeat in the IPL 2022.

Warner gave his team a good start, scoring a fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but once he was dismissed, his daughters Ivy mae and Indy rae were started losing their composure with both the girls almost on the verge of crying.

Social media was abuzz with the photos Warner came up with an emotional post.

“God bless, they now understand the game very much and feel it. So lucky to have my kids know what we do, but more importantly, it teaches them that you can’t always win. We all give 100% every time we walk onto that field, no matter what. #cricket #passion #ipl,” Warner wrote in his Instagram post.

