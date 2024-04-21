IPL 2024: RCB Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First vs KKR At Eden Gardens

Toss Update:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, April 21.

RCB made few changes to the playing XI from their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad while the KKR team remained unchanged.

Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green and Karn Sharma returned to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playing XI. All three were rested in the previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, RCB players are donning green jerseys as part of their franchise initiative 'Go Green' to create awareness among the society to plant more trees and reduce the effect of global warming.

Captains' Corner:

Faf du Plessis: We will chase. This is probably a chasing ground, always has been. I'm a fan of batting first when it's really hot, but the temperature did drop after an hour or so yesterday, unlike in Mumbai or Chennai where it stays very hot. The batting is so strong that a general score or 60-70 isn't considered great during the batting PP. We have three changes - Green and Siraj come back, so does Karn Sharma. We know if we do a few things back, the momentum can be back and we do have the firepower.

Shreyas Iyer: Last afternoon game here, we know how the wicket plays, we would have loved to bowl as well. It's stiflingly hot and we'll look to make them as tired as possible. We've tried to keep things simple, it's not about how you start, it's about how you end, just stick to the basics. We are playing the same team. It's important to assess the conditions, execute our plans, then it'll go in our favour

Playing XI

RCB: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

KKR: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana