IPL 2024: Punjab Kings To Play Their Home Matches At Newly-Established Stadium In Mullanpur

Punjab Kings on Monday announced that their home matches for the coming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played at the newly developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali instead of the PCA IS Bindra Stadium.

The stadium, which has hosted domestic matches for the last couple of years, boasts of all the modern facilities and top-class infrastructure and can host a capacity of 33,000 fans.

The Mullanpur stadium also has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in the removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops. Instead of using traditional soil, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain but provides good stability.

𝐀 🆕 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝! 👑#SherSquad, brace yourselves to witness our 🦁s reign from their majestic new den at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali in #IPL2024! 🏠🏟️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #JazbaHaiPunjabi pic.twitter.com/x5t6RjWYcR — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 26, 2024

It is equipped with two international-standard dressing rooms having facilities for steam, sauna and ice bath, while a world-class gym has also been set up at this complex, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) informed in a statement on Monday.

The stadium will officially be inaugurated when the Punjab Kings begin their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 23.

Punjab Kings haven't made it to the IPL final since the 2014 edition:

Meanwhile, the Punjab-based franchise has consistently under performed, having last made it to the playoffs in 2014. The same season saw them reach the final for the first and the only time, but suffered a close defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Harshal Patel became their most expensive player in the IPL 2024 auction as he went for ₹11.75 crore, followed by Rilee Rossouw fetching ₹8.00 crore, and Chris Woakes fetching ₹4.00 crore.