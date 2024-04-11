IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Holders: Live Standings, Top Run-Scores & Wicket Takers

Rajasthan Royals currently lead the points table with 4 wins out of 5 games with Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants completing the top-3.

In the captivating saga of IPL 2024, the stage is set for a riveting display of cricketing prowess, governed by a set of rules and formats designed to amplify the thrill of competition. The tournament comprises 10 teams, each brimming with talent and ambition, poised to vie for the coveted title.

The format encompasses a round-robin league phase, wherein each team engages in a total of 14 matches, facing off against every other team twice - once at home and once away. This rigorous schedule ensures a comprehensive test of skill and resilience for all participants.

The top four teams from the league phase advance to the playoffs, where they battle fiercely in a series of knockout matches to secure a coveted spot in the grand finale. The playoffs consist of two qualifiers, an eliminator, and the final showdown, each stage intensifying the drama and spectacle.

Moreover, the IPL 2024 adheres to the rules and regulations prescribed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), ensuring fairness and integrity throughout the tournament. From strategic timeouts to dynamic player auctions, every facet of the IPL experience is meticulously orchestrated to captivate audiences and celebrate the spirit of cricket.

Orange Cap Holder:

Purple Cap Holder: