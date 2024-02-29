IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Replace Krunal Pandya With Nicholas Pooran As Vice Captain

Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday announced Nicholas Pooran as the team's new vice-captain ahead of IPL 2024.

The West Indies batting star will replace all-rounder Krunal Pandya as captain KL Rahul's deputy for the upcoming season.

Rahul handed over the vice-captain's jersey with the number 29 on the back to Pooran at an event on Wednesday.

"KL Rahul (C) Nicholas Pooran (VC). This season feels special already," LSG announced on social media.

The 28-year-old Pooran was retained by the LSG for Rs 16 crore after IPL 2023. Interestingly, Pooran will get Rs 1 crore more than his skipper Rahul, who was also retained by the franchise.

LSG will open their IPL 2024 campaign against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.

All teams will play 14 league games in the tournament - 7 home and 7 away.

Lucknow Super Gianst 2024 schedule

March 24 - LSG vs Rajasthan Royals, Jaipur (3.30 pm IST)

March 30 - LSG vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7.30 pm IST)

April 2 - LSG vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru (7.30 pm IST)

April 7 - LSG vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (7.30 pm IST)

LSG Squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal. Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Ashton Turner, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, David Willey, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh, Shivam Mavi, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, M Siddharth