IPL 2024: KKR vs RR Clash Likely To Be Rescheduled Due To Ramnavami Festivities - Report

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata is likely to be rescheduled. As per the fixture schedule, the between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will take place on April 17 but is reported to be postponed.

The main reason behind rescheduling the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals is because of Ramnavami festivities, which is on April 17.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) are looking to sort alternative date with Kolkata Knight Riders. The board has already informed both franchises on potential rescheduling of the match.

The BCCI is already considering weighing the option of the postponement of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. The report further suggested that rescheduling the match is the only option right now due to lack of adequate security for the match.

"The discussions are on with the police authorities and we will take a decision soon." a top IPL official.

BCCI released schedule of Phase 2 of IPL 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) release the remaining fixtures of the IPL 2024 after Lok Sabha Election dates were announced. The Phase 1 of the tournament will end on April 7, with Lucknow Super Giants taking on Gujarat Titans at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Phase 2 will begin on April 8, Chennai Super Kings locking horns against Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Through the schedule, the officials informed that all the matches will take place in India irrespective of Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, it was reported that the second half of the IPL 2024 will move out of India due to parliamentary elections but now it has been confirmed that all the matches will take place in India.