IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma Named Punjab Kings Captain For Final League Game vs SRH

Punjab Kings on Saturday named Jitesh Sharma as the team captain for their final league match of IPL 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will play host at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 19.

Jitesh will step in for Sam Curran, who was leading Punjab in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan.

Curran left home for England after leading PBKS to victory in their last game against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

Sharma will be Punjab's third captain this season after Curran and Dhawan. The team will finish their campaign in 9th place.