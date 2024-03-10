IPL 2024: Jason Roy Pulls Out Of Entire Season Due To Personal Reasons, KKR Name Phil Salt As Replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a big blow ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday as star batter Jason Roy has decided to pull out of the entire season due to personal reasons.

Roy made his debut for KKR in IPL 2023 after being named as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan, who withdrew from the league last season owing to his international engagements with the Bangladesh cricket team as well as some personal reasons.

The two-time champions KKR have thus, named his England teammate Phil Salt as a replacement for Roy in their squad for IPL 2024.

Having remained unsold in the auction after representing Delhi Capitals last year, this will be Salt's second season in the IPL.

Bought at his reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter scored 2 consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year.

His 48-ball century in the 4th T20I at Trinidad is also the joint-fastest for England.