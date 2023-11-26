IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Retained By Gujarat Titans Amid Rumours Of His Return To Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya. | (Credits: Twitter)

Despite rumours of his potential move to the Mumbai Indians (MI), captain Hardik Pandya has been retained by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The deal between Mi and GT to trade Hardik has been reportedly called off.

Hardik still eligible for transfer to MI

However, the all-rounder remains eligible for trading to the five-time champions, as the trading window concludes one week prior to the auction scheduled for December 19.

Even after the auction concludes, the trade remains a possibility before the commencement of the next edition of the T20 tournament. Initially, it was reported that MI had paid INR 15 crore (approximately $1.8 million) to acquire Pandya's services. However, the latest update indicates that Hardik will continue to be a part of the Titans.

Hardik's successful stint with GT

In 2022, Hardik joined the Titans and successfully guided them to victory in their inaugural IPL appearance. His standout performance earned him the Player of the Match title in the final against the Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 IPL edition.

In 2023, the Titans led by Hardik concluded as the finalists, facing a narrow defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an exhilarating final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik initiated his IPL journey with MI in 2015, contributing to their squad for six seasons. During this period, he celebrated IPL victories in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. However, following a less impressive performance in the 2021 season, MI chose to release him.