IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Player Robin Minz Meets With An Accident, Superbike Severely Damaged

Gujarat Titans's new recruit Robin Minz has reportedly met with an accident while he was riding his sports bike on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was riding his Kawasaki supervise when he lost control and hit another motorbike. Minz reportedly injured his right knee and is currently under observation.

“He lost control when his bike came in contact with another bike. Nothing serious at the moment and he is currently under observation," Mina's father Francis told News18.

It is also being reported that Minz's bike was severely damaged in the crash. The wicketkeeper-batter was scheduled to join GT's training camp ahead of IPL 2024 but will have to postpone his plans due to the accident.

GT captain Shubman Gill recently met with Minz's father at the Ranchi airport earlier this week after India's 4th Test win against England. The video of Gill speaking to Minz's father and taking a picture with him went viral on social media.

Minz's father works as a security guard at the Birsa Munda Airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Robin Minz?

Robin Minz is the first tribal cricketer to play in the Indian Premier League after being bagged for a whopping ₹3.6 crore by GT at the IPL 2024 auction in December.

He was playing in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy for Jharkhand where he scored 137 runs in the team's first innings total of 362 against Karnataka. The match ended in a draw and Karnataka qualified for the semi-finals thanks to their first innings lead.