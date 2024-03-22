 IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans And Rajasthan Royals Announce Replacement For Robin Minz & Adam Zampa
Robin Minz ruled out due to injury after meeting with a bike accident while Adam Zampa pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Robin Minz and Adam Zampa | Credits: Twitter

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have announced their replacements for Robin Minz and Adam Zampa, respectively ahead of IPL 2024. Minz and Zampa have been ruled out of the tournament.

Robin Minz suffered from injury after met with a bike accident on March 3 and was under observation. GT acquired the services of Minz for a whopping INR 3.6 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction. While, Adam Zampa pulled out of the upcoming IPL season due to personal reasons. He was retained by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.5 crore ahead of IPL 2024 Auction.

In a statement released by the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans roped in B R Sharath as a replacement for Robin Minz, while Tanush Kotian replaced Adam Zampa in the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2024.

