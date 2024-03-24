IPL 2024 Final Set To Be Played In Chennai, Ahmedabad To Host 2 Knockout Games: Report

IPL 2024 Trophy | Credits: Twitter

The Indian Premier League (IPL) final will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tentatively on May 26, the BCCI sources revealed.

It has been learnt that Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will hold one Qualifier and one Eliminator while another Qualifier will be held in Chennai.

"The IPL Governing Council has followed the tradition of holding the opening game and final at the home venue of last year's defending champions -- in this case Chennai Super Kings," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

With Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing his last IPL, knockout games in Chennai will be a treat for all the Thala' fans.

The BCCI has finalised the schedule for the remainder of the IPL while keeping in mind the general election dates and will be released shortly.