IPL 2024 Eliminator: RCB Cancelled Practice Session Due To THIS Reason; Not Because Of Threat To Virat Kohli’s Security

Ahead of the IPL 2024 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, there has been a threat to Virat Kohli's security as per the reports. RCB and RR had to cancel their press meet as well as their practice sessions due to security situation ahead of the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

On Monday night, the Gujarat Police apprehended Sri Lankan ISIS terrorists as they had suspicious of involving in a terror activities during the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 21.

As per Bengal Daily Anandbazar Patrika, the RCB had to forcefully call off their practice session due to possible threat to Virat Kohli, who is a national treasure. However, Gujarat Cricket Association vehemently denied the reports of RCB cancelling their final training session before the big match against RR due to security.

As per the report by TOI, GCA secretary Anil Patel stated that RCB had to cancel their practice sessions due to heatwave in Ahmedabad. The report further added that the board allocated Gujarat College Ground as an alternate venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to practice with the prior permission from Ahmedabad's District Magistrate.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to battle out as the winning team will qualify to play in Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals are on a five-match winless streak in the IPL 2024. Sanju Samson-led side's last league stage match against Kolkata Knight Riders got washed out due to heavy showers in Guwahati on May 19, Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, had a disappointing start to their season as they lost seven matches on the trot in eight games. However, Faf du Plessis and his boys turned the game around in the second half of the season and won six successive matches. RCB defeated CSK in their last league stage match after achieving criteria of winning 18 runs or more to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.