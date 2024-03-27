IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik REACTS To His Viral 'World Cup Year Memes' After Heroics vs PBKS In Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Dinesh Karthik played a match-winning for his franchise against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 on Monday which sent social media into a frenzy as fans praised the veteran cricketer for his finishing abilities.

Entering the fray at No.7, Karthik showcased his mettle, unleashing a blistering 28 not out from just 10 deliveries, adorned with three boundaries and a couple of towering sixes.

Karthik showcases his finishing abilities again

This breathtaking display propelled RCB across the finishing line in the final over of their pursuit of 177 runs, amidst electrifying scenes at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

With a composed demeanor, Karthik executed an array of strokes—glances, swipes, pulls, and a well-calculated scoop—to engineer a late surge of boundaries.

His coup de grâce came with a commanding drive down the ground, igniting jubilant celebrations among RCB and its ardent supporters in the stands.

Similarities with Nidahas Trophy final knock

The reminiscence of Karthik's heroics wasn't lost on fans, particularly his unforgettable knock in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final against Sri Lanka, where he remained unbeaten on 29 off 8 balls, steering Team India to victory.

Once again, netizens flooded social media platforms, underscoring Karthik's penchant for delivering under pressure, especially in World Cup years, through his stellar performances in the Indian Premier League.

DK reacts to viral memes

Even amidst his dual roles as a cricketer and commentator during the off-season, Karthik didn't shy away from engaging with the online buzz.

"Me seeing those 'It's a world cup year' memes," DK quipped in a tweet on X, encapsulating his humor and self-awareness amidst the digital chatter.

Read Also Dinesh Karthik To Retire From IPL After 2024 Season, To Decide On International Future Soon

Outside chance for Karthik to come back?

Karthik last played for Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where a group match against Bangladesh was his final outing.

He is yet to take a call on his future in international cricket since falling out of favour with the selectors. But he did confirm that IPL 2024 will be his last appearance in the league.

But he does have an outside chance of making the T20 World Cup 2024 squad this year if he has a stellar IPL season, which will conclude just a week before the start of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA from June 2.