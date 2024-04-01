IPL 2024: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Fined ₹12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During Match vs CSK

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined INR 12 lakh after his side maintained slow over-rate in the IPL 2024 clash against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings at DR YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.

DC registered their first victory of the season with a 20-run win over CSK in Vizag. After posting a total of 191/5, thanks to brilliant half-centuries from David Warner and Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals overcame MS Dhoni's incredible cameo to restrict the defending to 171/6 in 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals suffered two successive losses against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals before bouncing back with a win over Chennai Super Kings to earn two points.

In a statement released by Indian Premier League, Rishabh Pant and his team found guilty for maintaining slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings. It was the first offences by Delhi Capitals and thus, Pant has been fined INR 12 lakh for violating IPL Code of Conduct.

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on March 31." statement read.

"As it was his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs." statement added.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was the first to be penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.