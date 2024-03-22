IPL 2024: DC Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Creates A Dent In The Stands Of Mullanpur Stadium; Video

Jake Fraser-McGurk created a dent in the stands. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Delhi Capitals' newest recruit Jake Fraser-McGurk created a dent in one of the stands of the newly-built stadium in Mullanpur during a practice session ahead of IPL 2024 fixture against Punjab Kings. The Capitals' official social media handles shared a video of the same on March 22nd (Friday) and showed the spot where the dent had been created. Nevertheless, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh expects dents to be created in more stadiums.

"Oh! What is that actually above the 2nd pillar from the right. It won't be the last stadium he does that too."

When asked the 21-year-old youngster about the dent, he remarked saying:

"It's going to be the uniqueness of it. It's got my little touch on it. So I'm happy with it. Hopefully, that I'll fix it the next time I come if it's still there. Will start to aim at it."

The right-handed batter came in as Lungi Ngidi's injury replacement and first grabbed spotlight during a Marsh Cup fixture in October 2023 when he smacked a 29-ball 100 against Tasmania. He made his first international appearance in the white-ball series against the West Indies and smashed 41 off 18 deliveries in the 3rd ODI of the series in Canberra.

Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Punjab Kings in their opening game:

Meanwhile, the Capitals will lock horns with the Punjab Kings to open their 2024 campaign of IPL. Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals finished in the bottom half of the points table and will look to gain early momentum in the tournament.

Both are also two of the few teams yet to lift the trophy since the tournament's inception in 2008.