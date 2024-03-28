Video: Chinnaswamy Stadium Starts 'Dogout' Initiative in IPL 2024

Chinnaswamy Stadium has come up with a new initiative. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The Chinnasawamy Stadium in Bengaluru has come up with one of the most unique initiatives in IPL 2024 as the franchise's official social media handle shared a video of the same. As per the video, a section of the stadium is dedicated exclusively to dogs as fans lauded the same.

A few days ago amid the IPL 2024 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a dog had interrupted play for a few minutes. However, another video surfaced on social media of the security officials kicking a dog, with the netizens slamming the disgraceful behaviour. Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan and Siddhanth Kapoor also criticised the behaviour.

DOGOUT: A unique initiative where a section of the Chinnaswamy stadium is dedicated to our Furry friends! 🐶



Isn’t that pawsome? 🐾🤩#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/GYgomhSM8I — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 28, 2024

When asked a fan about the initiative, he remarked:

"Fantasitc. It's the first time I've come here and to know that there is something like this is what makes this club special, this franchise special."

Another fan observed how the dog is equally excited whenever a wicket falls.

"We have come here before with him. So, he actually enjoys it. He is also quite calm, compared to the last time that we came, he is quite calm. Every time there is an out and we scream, he also jogs to it."

Yet another fan lauded this initiative along with that of providing food and water bowls to the dogs.

"It's actually really nice how they've introduced this thing where we can bring our pets here. It's also nice that they are providing food bowls and water bowls and everything. It's really nice and I really like this initiative how they are allowing us to bring our pets.