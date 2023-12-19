IPL 2024 Auction: Complete List Of Sold And Unsold Players

Mitchell Starc and Harshal Patel were the most expensive overseas and Indian player respectively. | (Credits: Twitter)

All 10 franchises waged war against one another as several star players went under the hammer in the IPL 2024 auction at the Coca-Cola arena in Dubai. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins grabbed the spotlight massively, fetching over ₹40 crore from the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, in the auction.

Cummins, Australia's latest World Cup-winning captain, broke Sam Curran's record to become the most expensive player in the auction history, fetching ₹20.50 crore. However, it didn't take long for Starc to break that record as the Knight Riders won the bidding war against multiple franchises, shelling out ₹24.75 crore.

Australia's World Cup final hero Travis Head also had a massive payday as SRH shelled out ₹6.80 crore.

Among the Indian cricketers, Harshal Patel proved to be the most expensive recruit as Punjab Kings spent ₹11.75 crore on the seamer. Sameer Rizvi, one of the emerging talents, sprung a surprise as he fetched ₹8.40 crore from the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Shahrukh Khan and Kumar Kushagra weren't too far behind as they fetched over ₹7 crores in the bidding process.

List of players sold in the IPL 2024 auction:

Mitchell Starc - Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore.

Pat Cummins - Sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹20.50 crore.

Daryl Mitchell - Sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crore.

Harshal Patel - Sold to Punjab Kings for ₹11.75 crore.

Alzarri Joseph - Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹11.50 crore.

Sameer Rizvi - Sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹8.40 crore

Shivam Mavi: Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹6.40 crore

Rovman Powell - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.4 crore after bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shahrukh Khan - Sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹7.40 crore.

Kumar Kushagra - Sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹7.20 crore.

Gerald Coetzee - Sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹5.00 crore.

Yash Dayal - Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹5.00 crore.

Chris Woakes - Sold to Punjab Kings for ₹4.20 crore.

Shardul Thakur - Sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹4.00 crore.

Umesh Yadav - Sold to the Gujarat Titans for ₹5.80 crore.

Shubham Dubey - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹5.80 crore.

Dilshan Madushanka - Sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹4.60 crore

Harry Brook - Sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹4.00 crore.

Travis Head - Sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹6.80 crore after bidding war with Chennai Super Kings.

M Siddharth - Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹2.4 crore.

Sushant Mishra - Sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹2.20 crore.

Wanindu Hasaranga - Sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹1.5 crore.

Rachin Ravindra - Sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹1.8 crore.

Jaydev Unadkat - Sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹1.6 crore.

Kartik Tyagi - Sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹60 lakh.

Azmatullah Omarzai - Sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹50 lakh.

Chetan Sakariya - Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹50 lakh.

Tristan Stubbs - Sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakh.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹40 lakh.

Shreyas Gopal - Sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh.

Manav Suthar - Sold for ₹20 lakh to Gujarat Titans.

Rasikh Dar - Sold to Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹20 lakh.

Arshin Kulkarni - Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹20 lakh.

Ramandeep Singh - Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹20 lakh.

Ricky Bhui - Sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹20 lakh.

Akash Singh - Sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹20 lakh.

List of Unsold players sold in the IPL 2024 auction:

Josh Hazlewood

Steve Smith

Rilee Russouw

Lockie Ferguson

Kusal Mendis

Josh Inglis

Phil Salt

Pulkit Narang

Murugan Ashwin

Shiva Singh

Ishan Porel

Kuldip Yadav

Vishnu Solanki

Urvil Patel

Vivrant Sharma

Raj Angad Bawa

Sarfaraz Khan

Mohammad Arshad Khan

Manan Vohra

Priyansh Arya

Saurav Chauhan

Rohan Kunnumal

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Tabraiz Shamsi

Ish Sodhi

Akeal Hosein

Adil Rashid

Waqar Salamkheil

Manish Pandey

Karun Nair

Hrithik Shokeen

Atit Sheth.