IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's immaculate timing of the ball in the nets, leaves Faf du Plessis scared; Watch Video

Virat Kohli, one of the most outstanding limited-overs cricketers of this era, appears to be in excellent form prior to the Royal Challengers Bangalore's first match of the IPL 2023 season against the Mumbai Indians. During a practice session, Kohli entered his zone and timed balls to perfection, smashing them all over the place.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was conducting an interview, but due to Kohli's powerful shots, had to stay alert and keep an eye on the traveling ball. This is a positive indication for RCB that Kohli is mentally prepared and performing well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While talking to the media, Faf expressed his confidence in the team's ability to win the tournament. He was also confident for the squad he has, and praised Kohli's immaculate timing of the ball in the nets.

The upcoming match between Bangalore and Mumbai, which will take place at M. Chinnaswamy on Sunday night, is anticipated to be an exciting clash, and it's expected to draw a large crowd.

Meanwhile, at a promotional event, 'Let There Be Sport' Conclave, hosted by PUMA India, Kohli and Sunil Chhetri appeared together for the first time. The prominent duo emphasized the importance of making sports and fitness a priority at a larger scale, and integrating it as a significant topic in the primary curriculum of educational institutions to promote the development of the country.