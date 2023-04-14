IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting's son meets Virat Kohli ahead of DC vs RCB clash; Watch his reaction

On the eve of the much-anticipated match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli had a special meeting with Ricky Ponting and his son at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The match was scheduled as an afternoon game on a double-header Saturday.

Ponting's son, Fletcher William, seemed to be in complete awe of Kohli, as he kept staring at the Indian cricket star during their meet-up. Kohli even remembered meeting the young boy during his previous visit to Australia.

During their meeting, Ponting and Kohli also shared a joke and laughed together, while little Fletcher William continued to look at the RCB star.

DC shared a video of the meeting on their Twitter account, along with the caption "Jab Ricky Met Kohli. Extended Cameo: Ricky Jr."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ponting's son had a batting session in the DC nets with his father throwing balls at him. The junior Ponting performed admirably, prompting his father to joke about him being prepared for the challenging match against RCB on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi Capitals season so far

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a disappointing start to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, having lost all four of their matches and currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. In these four games, the team has failed to perform collectively, with both their batting and bowling departments letting them down.

Adding to their woes, the team has had to play without their regular captain, Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined due to injuries sustained in a road accident. David Warner, who was brought in as the replacement captain, has also failed to inspire the team with either his batting or leadership skills.