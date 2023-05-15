IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined INR 24 lakh, KKR players also punished for second over-rate offence

Nitish Rana. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana copped a fine for maintaining a slow over-rate during the TATA IPL contest against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was also the second offence for the Knight Riders relating to minimum over-rate offences under the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

As a result, Rana has been fined INR 24 lakh and every member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser. The two-time champions' first offence came against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on May 8th and the captain was fined INR 12 lakh.

The Knight Riders also faced a punishment for going over the time limit to finish their 20 overs. According to the new rules, a team must keep four fielders outside the circle instead of five, should they fail to maintain the over-rate.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh lead KKR to a convincing win over CSK:

Nevertheless, Rana played exquisitely and took the team over the line by breaking their 11-year losing streak at the venue. After losing the toss, Kolkata delivered an excellent bowling performance to restrict the hosts to 144 in 20 overs, headlined by two wickets each for Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

While the visiting side endured a horror start, losing their top three with the powerplay, the next two batters didn't let the match slide. Rana joined hands with Rinku Singh and added 99 before the latter was run out via a direct hit from Moeen Ali. The win gave Kolkata two precious points.