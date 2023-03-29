IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, reveals thoughts on 'impact substitute' rule

The new impact substitute rule at this season's IPL has got coaches and captains of all IPL franchises racking their brains. Fans as well are eager to see how the trump card of an impact substitute will be utilised. Speaking ahead of their season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma addressed the media alongside head coach Mark Boucher and spoke about the impact of the substitute rule.

"I like the impact player rule, players coming in and changing the game," Rohit said

“Our first match is against RCB, we know how they play. So we’ll field our best 12 players (XI plus impact player) against them,” he added.

How does the Impact Player rule work?

Teams will have to name five substitutes while naming their starting XI. They will be allowed to replace one player from their starting XI with one of those five substitutes at any point during the match, however there are certain limitations

Impact Player has to be Indian

The impact player has to be an Indian player unless the starting XI contains fewer than four overseas players in the first place. This is done to ensure that no team gets to use more than four overseas players during a game. In case any team has named a starting XI with three or fewer overseas players, they will be allowed to field another overseas player as an impact player.