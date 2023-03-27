 IPL 2023: MS Dhoni enters fortress Chepauk to deafening cheer as CSK take part in a practice session
Ahead of the start of the 16th season, MS Dhoni walked out to a roar from the fans at the Chepauk during a CSK training session.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image

Chennai Super Kings kick off their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will also be the first time since the pandemic lockdown that CSK will return to the MA Chidambaram stadium. The passionate chennai fans are know for their crazy love for skipper MS Dhoni. The buildup buzz to the IPL has increased with Dhoni's return to the Cheapauk.

CSK recently posted a video of the practice session at their fortress, which had thousands of fans in attendance. As soon as MS Dhoni walked out to middle, fans went ballistic and cheered their favourite son.

Apart from him, the CSK fans also welcomed back Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar. Jadeja also did the ‘Jhukega Nahi Saala’ gesture from the Pushpa movie, which led to loud cheers from the Chepauk crowd.

After a poor showing in the previous season of the IPL, where they finished ninth with just four wins gathering 8 points, CSK will be seeking the passionate support of their fans to have stellar season this time around.

