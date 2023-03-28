IPL 2023: From Jofra Archer to Prithvi Shaw, WATCH OUT for these 5 stars in upcoming Season 16

Mumbai: The IPL 2023 will showcase the best of T20 talents from around the world, vying to spur their team with individual performances.

Familiar names will be eager to safeguard their reputation while a few greenhorns will be looking to build their own legacy.

Here are 5 cricketers who might steal the show in the 16th edition of the IPL.

Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians)

The most awaited IPL 2023 outing is of the MI pacer from England. Archer made a strong return to top-flight cricket, first in the South Africa T20 league and then for England against the Proteas.

He had displayed his old venom in those matches. MI management will be keen to see him covering the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings)

When England won the T20 World Cup 2022, Stokes had made his mark as an all-rounder. Now, the CSK will be hoping that the Englishman will chip in with both bat and ball in IPL 2023.

This could also be an audition for Stokes for his possible ascendancy to CSK captaincy once MS Dhoni moves away.

Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans)

Since leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title, Hardik has climbed the stairs in T20 rapidly. Now, the all-rounder is viewed as Rohit Sharma’s successor to India captaincy in T20Is.

In that context, there will be deep attention on the outings of Hardik — as captain and as a player.

Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals)

Not so long ago viewed as India’s rising star, Prithvi Shaw is now out of reckoning even after performing well in the last domestic season.

But if the Mumbai man can turn the heat on for Capitals in the IPL 2023, Shaw might just see his name being discussed more positively.

Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)

The left-arm pacer could not find a place in India’s ODIs against New Zealand and Australia recently due to injury concerns.

But the mandarins will be eagerly watching the outings of Arshdeep for PBKS as this is the ODI World Cup year and no deadline is set for Bumrah’s recovery. His toe-crushing yorkers will have to be at their sharpest best.