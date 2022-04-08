IPL 2022: We just wanted to keep wickets in hand, says Quinton de Kock

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra): Lucknow Super Giants' wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock earned the 'Player of the Match' award for scoring 80 runs off 52 balls and guiding his team to a six-wicket win against Delhi Capitals here at the DY Patil Stadium.

"I just play what is put in front of me. It was a chaseable score but we made sure not to get too ahead of ourselves. We just wanted to keep wickets in hand, " said Quinton de Kock in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Quinton de Kock along with his captain KL Rahul had put on 73 runs for the opening wicket and then he had a 36-run stand with Deepak Hooda for the third wicket to take his team closer to victory. In his 80-run knock, he smashed nine boundaries and two sixes.

"Obviously, Prithvi made it look easy and I also felt the wicket was a bit low and slower balls were gripping. It was a matter of playing straightish," said Quinton de Kock.

Quinton de Kock's 80-run knock paved the way for Lucknow Super Giants' third consecutive win of the season. Lucknow team under the leadership of KL Rahul have now won three matches out of four and are now placed in the second spot in the IPL Points Table. Lucknow Super Giants will now face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:00 AM IST