IPL 2022: Self-doubts are creeping into the team, players becoming edgy, says CSK head coach Stephen Fleming after 4th straight loss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has conceded that self-doubts are creeping into the side, and players are becoming a bit edgy following the defending champions losing their fourth consecutive IPL 2022 game under new skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

In another below-par performance by the four-time IPL champions, CSK managed to put just 154 on the board, thanks mainly to a 35-ball 48 by Moeen Ali. But SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) notched their first win of the season with Abhishek Sharma (75) and Kane Williamson (32) doing bulk of the scoring in the run-chase.

Fleming said that every aspect of CSK's game was a concern in IPL 2022.

"Each facet is a concern. We were well outplayed. We are sort of learning. We have got some issues around player availability and some areas are (a) little bit under par and we are just looking for players to step up. So, we have got some learning to do around our players and our squad, and we have not had any evidence that sort of helps the belief," said the New Zealander.

"So, we are not winning games. You get a little bit of self-doubt, and the players are getting a little bit niggly. So, we have to work through that pretty quickly and try and find some rhythm and try and get back in the tournament," added Fleming.

Fleming said the absence of Deepak Chahar was a loss and hoped one or two good performances can help get the belief back in the group.

"Deepak is a loss, but if I could summarise this properly, batting, bowling, and a little bit of fielding, it is pretty much everything. So, it is just pressure. We are just not getting ourselves in positions to pressurise the opposition and we are just coming a distant second. So, these can be small margins and it takes one or two good performances, and you get a little bit of belief and a bit of evidence that you are an okay side with the way you go.

"Well I think it is clear. Batting, bowling, and fielding is what we need to work on, and moving forward we improve batting, bowling, and fielding."

Skipper Jadeja said the team fell 20-25 runs short, though 155 wasn't a bad score on the wicket.

"It's with the ball that we are disappointed but we were 20-25 runs short. We were looking to fight till the end. 155 isn't a bad total and our bowlers were looking to take wickets. Tomorrow might be a day off but we'll look to improve. We'll talk about where we are lacking. We are professionals and need to work hard, stick together and come back stronger," said Jadeja.

