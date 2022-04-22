IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal has an edge over Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav in the battle of wrist-spinners, says Matthew Hayden

The ongoing IPL 2022 is proving to be one of the most exciting tournaments in the history of the league as we are witnessing nail-biting contests with every passing day.

It will be a battle of supremacy between two in-form spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav as Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals in Friday's fixture.

The Indian wrist-spinners have emerged as the match-winners for their respective franchises in the ongoing season. However, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden believes Chahal has an edge over his wrist-spin twin Kuldeep when asked about who will win the battle at Wankhede Stadium as the two teams face each other.

"I think it's amazing to see these conditions in the IPL favouring the spin bowlers. I'll go with Chahal because I think he's been such a master. You can see his confidence is there. He's just performing in every game, he's so consistent. For me, he's going to win the battle (against Kuldeep Yadav)," Hayden said on Star Sports.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 04:43 PM IST