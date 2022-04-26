e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag does a funny jig after Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli's dismissal

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

RR's Riyan Parag en route his 56 against RCB |
Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag did a funny dance move during their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MCA Stadium on Tuesday, April 26.

Parag unveiled his move after taking the catch of former RCB captain Virat Kohli for 9 of 10 balls.

Earlier, Parag top-scored for the Royals with 56 not out off 31 balls while captain Sanju Samson contributed 27 as RR posted 144 for 8.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets apiece while Harshal Patel got one.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:22 PM IST